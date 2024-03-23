NYSC Denies Posting Corps Member To Amotekun For Youth Service

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked a story trending on the social media of a corps member posted to Amotekun Corps for a one-year mandatory youths service programme.

Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC Oyo State, Ms Christy Olatoye, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan said Amotekun was not included on the list of employers on NYSC database.

She, however, said the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named “Amotekun” remained a respected organisation

Olatoye reiterated that a posting letter with such deployment did not emanate from the NYSC Oyo state.

“The attention of the NYSC Oyo state has been drawn to a story trending on the Social media of a corps member posted to Amotekun Corps.

“I want to set the record straight that it is the policy of the National Youth Service Corps to post Corps members to where they would be relevant and their services will be well utilised.

“While I admit that the Amotekun Corps is a respected organisation in its line of assignment but it is not included on the list of employers on our database. We only post to employers on our database.

She advised pranksters not to portraying the scheme negatively.

“The National Youth Service Corps is a noble scheme that has served the nation for over five decades with notable achievements to our records.

“It is therefore not an organisation that should be used as an object of prank, “she said.