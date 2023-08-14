NYSC To Resume Orientation Camp In Borno State 13 Years After Forced Closure By Boko Haram

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced its plans to resume the orientation camp exercise in Borno State, 13 years after it was suspended due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

During the suspension period, corps members deployed to Borno observed their orientation camp in Katsina State instead.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Lawal Yusuf, revealed this to the press, at the ad-hoc orientation camp located in the Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri on Monday.

While assessing the facilities of the camp, Yusuf stated that security agencies would all work together to ensure the safety of the incoming corps members.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by government officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijjani, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Adamu, and the state Chairman NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Mohammed Badiya.

The NYSC made a post on its official X page (formerly known as Twitter) where it stated that there would be a change in venue for corps members posted to Borno state.

“Change of Venue of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course for Borno State. The venue of the Borno State NYSC Orientation Camp has been changed. All Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Borno are to reprint their Call-up letters from the NYSC portal.

“The date of the commencement of the Orientation Course has also been changed to 18th August 2023. All affected PCMs are to report on the dates printed on their Call-up letters,” the tweet read.