Enugu: Banks Risk Being Sealed For Observing Sit-At-Home

Many banks in Enugu metropolis and the environs risk being sealed by the state government for defying to open on Monday despite the cancellation of Monday sit-at-home in Enugu State.

The state government had three weeks ago ordered businesses to be operating on Mondays across the state. Mondays were hitherto observed as sit-at-home in the state and across other four South-East states as ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra after the arrest and refusal of the federal government to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Despite the cancellation of the order by Kanu in a handwritten letter unveiled in Enugu by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, and the order of Gov Peter Mbah that businesses be open, a survey carried out by our correspondent showed that most banks did not open as at 9:48am on Monday.

The areas visited are Okpara Anenue, Zik’s Avenue, Nsukka and Abakpa.

A guard in one of the banks said, “My duty is to open the gate when workers come. They haven’t come, and the gate remains closed.”

A customer, who identified himself as Charles, said, “Even ATMs are disabled in some banks. I don’t know why the continued fear, even with heavy security presence.”

At Nsukka, all the banks along Enugu road were shut. A student seen around the premises said, “I have not seen the presence of security men to guarantee people’s confidence.

“Let them address why Kanu is still being detained even when he had been acquitted by Nigeria’s Court of Appeal. Other measures and directives to cancel sit-at-home are just treating the symptoms.”