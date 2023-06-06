Obasa Re-Elected For Third Term As Speaker Of Lagos State House Of Assembly Despite Opposition

The immediate past Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been been re-elected for the third consecutive time as the Speaker.

Obasa who was nominated by a member representing Ifako-Ijaiye constituency 1 at the Assembly, Temitope Adewale, was elected on opposed.

The sixth term member of the Assembly was declared the Speaker by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko.

Obasa was first elected into the Assembly in 2003 and has been the Speaker since 2015.

Prior to today’s election, there were indications that his ambition for a third term was facing stiff opposition as some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state were said to be opposing him.

There were reports that a meeting was held after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, where the leaders of the party decided that since Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, are both non-indigenes of the state, an indigene should be the next Speaker.

In this regard, a member of the Assembly representing Epe State Constituency 1, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, reportedly over a week ago, had declared for Speakership.

The bid for Speakership by Tobun who was first elected into the Assembly in 2011, appeared to have gathered momentum ahead of today’s election, but it was surprising that no member nominated him for the position.