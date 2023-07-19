Obi Supporters Reject Birthday Message Comparing Him To Donald Trump

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of Peter Obi have rejected the comparison of the former Governor of Anambra State to former US President Donald Trump by Atiku Abubakar’s aide, Daniel Bwala.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bwala described Obi as “a quintessential politician modeled after the likes of Donald Trump” and “a man with a natural political base”.

Bwala, a spokesman for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, hailed his principal’s rival, Obi, while congratulating the former governor on his 62nd birthday.

“On this occasion of your birthday I pray God grant you wisdom and long life and in this life give you the opportunity to play your part,” Bwala said.

But part of Bwala’s message comparing Obi to Trump was rejected by supporters of the former Anambra governor.

Obi, a businessman and politician, was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria’s February 25 election.

He ran against Atiku, Nigeria’s former vice president, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared winner of the presidential poll.

Although Tinubu’s victory is still being challenged in court by both Atiku and Obi, Bwala did not mince words in recognising the LP candidate as a formidable Nigerian politician.

Obi had gained massive popularity in months leading to the presidential election, and was seen as a potential dark horse ahead of the election.

In his tweet, Bwala acknowledged Obi’s popularity, saying that he has “a natural political base” popularly known as ‘Obidients’

“The obedients” is a term used by Obi’s supporters to refer to themselves.

Bwala’s tweet has been met with commendations on the micro-blogging platform, with some people praising him for his gesture while others rejected his comparison of Obi to former U.S. President, Donald Trump.

“I like Daniel’s type of politics. I will emulate him in the future,” one Twitter user, @EzennunuCharles wrote.

“After reading your birthday message to my principal @PeterObi and the emotions attached to it, I can now say the beef I had with you has ended,” commented another user, @iamokama1.

@MosesOsaretin2 wrote, “Thanks for celebrating our principal, but that Donald Trump u match am with, Don’t do that next time. U can liking (sic) him with the likes of Barrack Obama, Nelson Mandela Etc. biko please.”

Obi had earlier announced that he will not mark his 62nd birthday in protest to the “current deplorable state of the nation”.