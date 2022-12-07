Obi Tops Atiku, Tinubu In Most Searched Presidential Tickets As Google Releases Data

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Kwankwaso, Sowore Missing

Advertisement

Google on Thursday released data on topics that received the most queries by Nigerians and the report showed that Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of the Labour Party topped the most searched presidential tickets for 2023.

The search engine company released the data in 13 categories, including ‘People’, ‘Actors’ and ‘Who Is?”, noting that the lists rated one to ten “are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.”

The data showed that “Who is Peter Obi’s running mate” topped search queries in the “Who Is” category while “Who is Atiku’s running mate” and “Who is Tinubu’s running mate” featured in the fifth and eighth spots, respectively.

Advertisement

Atiku Abubakar is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate while Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with Senator Kashim Shettima as his vice.

Elsewhere in the category for most searched people, Obi came second after Nigerian singer, Oxlade, and was the only politician featured in the category.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), were among 15 other presidential candidates who did not feature anywhere in the report.

THE WHISTLER reported that ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential held on February 23, Atiku was the only politician that featured in the most searched people in the country, appearing in the sixth position after Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Meghan Markle, Stan Lee, and Philippe Coutinho, respectively.