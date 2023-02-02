Obi’s Chances Brighten As Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Him For President

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter-Obi
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, as its preferred choice for the February 25 presidential election.

The Forum which comprises the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) took the decision after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The communique after the meeting was read by a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had earlier endorsed Obi individually in 2022.

Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia said going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria which has been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023

Afenifere, in its endorsement, also agreed with the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group saying that the group will not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba front-line candidate.

