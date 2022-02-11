Off Spec Petrol: NUJ Hails NNPC’s Intervention, Seeks Speedy Conclusion Of Investigation

The Nigerian Union of Journalists on Friday hailed the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd in addressing the challenges caused by the importation of the methanol blended petrol into the country.

The NUJ said this in a statement issued and signed by the National President, Chris Isiguzo.

The adulterated product was imported into the country by four oil marketers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under the NNPC’s Direct Sales Direct Purchase arrangement.

The DSDP is part of measures by the NNPC to ensure sustained supply of petroleum products in the country.

The DSDP is an arrangement that allows the NNPC to deliver monthly crude oil lifting on Free on Board (FOB) basis to supplier who shall in return, deliver petroleum products of Nigerian standard specification to NNPC on Delivered at Place (DAP) basis, at designated safe port (s) in Nigeria.

According to the NNPC, the four companies that supplied the methanol blended petrol are MRS which made the importation through a vessel named MT Bow Pioneer, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium through vessel identified as MT Tom Hilde, Oando through a vessel named MT Elka Apollon, and Duke Oil through MT Nord Gainer vessel.

THE WHISTLER had reported that immediately the discovery was made, the NNPC quickly stopped oil marketers from distributing the petrol.

The NNPC intervened by ensuring that the methanol blended petrol do not get to the filling stations.

In achieving this, the NNPC made sure that all the cargoes that were suspected to have methanol were quarantined.

Similarly, those cargoes that have been discharged were also quarantined, while all the trucks that have left the depots were tracked and intercepted.

The NNPC also restocked the depot with more cleaner fuels and has also sent officials to inspect all the filling stations to ensure that do not have the petrol that have excessive methanol.

In addition, the NNPC also intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.

The NUJ President said in the statement that with the measures taken by the management of the NNPC especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limit to politicizing of such a sensitive economic matter.

The statement said, “It has become imperative to note that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of Premium Motor Spirt (PMS) Nigerians over the past few days have been grappling with buying the products at filing stations across some parts of the country

“The present challenge the Union understands is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level, Since the unfortunate development, it is regrettable to observe that there have been some blame game between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and some of its designated Importers over the ‘bad fuel’

“It is expected that as responsible corporate organisations the exporters of the contaminated fuel will take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap

“At the same time the NUJ believes that with measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limit to politicizing of such a sensitive economic matter

“Rather what ought to obtain now is for a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while adequate compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanal PMS.

“Also, the NUJ after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari led NNPC management notes with satisfaction measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.”

The NUJ in the statement urged the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor filling stations to curb artificial scarcity and undue pump adjustments

“At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation,” the statement added.