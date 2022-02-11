Abba Kyari: PSC Gives Police 2 Weeks To Conclude Investigations

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to commence and conclude a fresh investigation into the alleged involvement of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, with suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

This followed the PSC’s earlier rejection of the report of an investigation carried by the NPF on the suspended head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Kyari had been indicted in a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $1.1 million internet scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and his ring.

The PSC wants a panel different from the one headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike to be constituted to carry out a fresh investigation against Kyari and report back it within two weeks.

In a statement signed by the PSC’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission took the decision at its 14th plenary meeting which ended in Abuja on February 11, 2022, chaired by retired Inspector-General of Police and Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.