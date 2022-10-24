Ogun Assembly Candidate Hospitalised Following Hoodlums Attack

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State House of Assembly candidate of the African Action Congress from Ijebu-Ode, Mr Tanimowo Oyemade, was on Monday attacked by some suspected political thugs.

The candidate was said to have pasted his posters at Oke-Aje Market near Epe Garage in Ijebu-Ode and his assailants were said to have demanded that he must give them some money for pasting the posters.

Oyemade’s refusal to give the hoodlums money was said to have angered them and they allegedly descended upon him and beat him mercilessly.

The candidate was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital by some residents following the beating.

Speaking on the incident, the state chairman of the party, Adesina Afolabi, described the incident as unfortunate.

He accused the candidate of the ruling party of masterminding the beating.

He said, “The party in the state was shocked to receive the news of the beating of one of its candidates, Tanimowo Oyemade, by APC thugs in Ijebu-Ode.

“They beat him because he was contesting against the party and tore his clothes.

“We have reported the matter to the police and the police have assured us that we will get justice.”

Also speaking from his hospital bed, Oyemade said he was shocked by the attack because he believed politics should not be a do-or-fie affair

He said “I was called by one of my friends who helped me paste some posters in Ijebu-Ode. He said some people were challenging him for pasting posters.

“When I got there, I thought it was a situation I could handle. They said I was pasting posters without giving them money and before I could respond, they started beating me, tore my clothes and inflicted injury on me.

“I was taken to the hospital where I am being treated. In fact, as I am talking to you I am holding a police report I just wrote on the incident.”

When asked to identify his attackers, Oyemade claimed that the thugs were wearing APC-inscribed shirts with face caps with an inscription of the party’s (APC) name and logo.

He said, “They are APC thugs. They wore APC face caps and shirts with the APC logo.

“They said I was disturbing their leaders by contesting. They held my hands and started beating me with sticks and other objects.

“I am writhing in pain as I am talking to you.”

The APC candidate from Ijebu-Ode, Bakre Olanrewaju, could not be reached on the phone as at the time of filing this report.