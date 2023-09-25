Ogun ‘Notorious Cultist’ Ogunnibi Hammed, 19 Others Arrested By Police

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The police command in Ogun says it arrested 19 suspected cultists during its successful tactical operation.

SP Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Odutola explained that the tactical operation which occurred on Sunday led to the arrest of one Ogunnibi Hammed, the kingpin of the Eiye Confraternity.

She noted that the notorious cultist had been widely known for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in the state.

The PPRO stated that the operation was a result of a combined effort between the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the Anti-Cultism Unit (AKU), and the Obalende Division of the police force.

She added that the police acted on intercepted information, saying the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in various areas, including Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ilishan areas of the state.

She stated that apart from Hammed, 18 other suspected cultists who were arrested had confessed to being active members of different cult groups.

The police spokeswoman explained that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered an immediate investigation into the individuals apprehended.

“As the investigation progresses, the police will provide updates to the public regarding any relevant developments in this case,” he said.