Hide My Gender, School Records From Atiku, Tinubu Tells US Judge

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In his presentation before a federal judge in the United States on Monday, President Bola Tinubu through his counsel has pleaded with the judge to release only his university certificate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the February 25 election.

Advertisement

He pleaded with the court to hide his gender and other school records from his political rival, Atiku.

Tinubu argued that releasing all his academic records including his gender would be costly to him.

“There is harm in allowing discovery on issues and documents outside the diploma,” Tinubu had pleaded while seeking a review of Judge Jeffrey Gilbert’s order by Ms Maldonado, a district judge.

The judge while shifting his ruling to Monday called both parties to make their presentation before him.

Atiku had approached the court to compel the Chicago State University, CSU, to release complete information of the president to unravel who he is, following many years of controversy surrounding his state of origin, gender, age, academic records among other biodata.

Advertisement

One of the controversial documents showed the person Bola Tinubu as a ‘female’ while others contained conflicting information and discrepancies that the president has failed to explain.

Atiku said causing the CSU to release all documents linked to the president will put to rest the controversy as well as aiding his case in Court regarding the outcome of the presidential election.

But after stoutly opposing the release of his documents a week ago, the president has at the hearing today (Monday) pleaded that the court can cause only partial release of the documents, which is his certificate while blocking the CSU from releasing others.

Details shortly…