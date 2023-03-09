Ohanaeze Condemns Burning Of Shops Belonging To Ndigbo In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, condemned the burning of the Akere Spareparts Market in Lagos.

The inferno, our correspondent gathered, burnt goods worth billions of naira. A 65-year-old security man was shot dead before the inferno, Ohanaeze added.

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia. According to him, ‘the spare parts market is an Igbo dominated market’.

Dr Ogbonnia said, “This report is in consonance with the various threats issued by both the lowly and barbaric hoodlums before the general elections that a vote against the APC will incur wrath.

“It is very regrettable that while the several eminent conscientious amongst the Yoruba are lending noble hands for a better Nigeria, some miscreants and hoodlums are busy destroying the invaluable cordial relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba.

“It is a common knowledge that the voting on February 25, 2023 was very blind to ethnicity. What the oppressed and the dispossessed masses expressed was a desire to create a new Nigeria through Mr Peter Obi.”

Ohanaeze cautioned any attacks on the Igbo over the Feb 25th presidential election outcomes, adding that, “The presidential candidate of the APC in the last election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also enjoyed good Igbo supporters in Lagos and beyond. Why all these these?

“The Igbo persecutions are not likely to stop the Igbo entrepreneurship, cosmopolitanism and resilience. The Igbo are found everywhere to be hardworking. They strive to cooperate with and add vital infrastructural values to the host community. This is the ideal, worthy of emulation.

“It must also be pointed out that before the general election, various ethnic cultural groups such as the Afenifere, an umbrella socio cultural organisation for the Yoruba; the PANDEF, the Middle Belt, Arewa groups, etc were in the forefront of the Obi-Datti movement and thousands of Yoruba youths were deeply committed to the cause.

“Based on the foregoing, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide restrains from viewing the attack on Igbo traders with an ethnic stereotype; rather all men of goodwill are enjoined to rise in one voice to condemn the primitive and primordial display of vile and hate against the Igbo before the election.”