Racism: Seplat CEO, Brown Moves To UK Office After FG Revokes Visa, Work Permit

Seplat Energy Plc has said its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, will continue as its boss and has been moved to its UK office.

The move is on the heels of allegations leveled by its stakeholders that Brown favours foreign employees over Nigerians.

According to reports, the stakeholders engaged the Ministry of Interior that acted swiftly over the matter.

A letter by the ministry said Brown infringed Nigeria’s immigration laws.

But the company absolved Brown of any wrong doing in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER.

Seplat said the stakeholders did not notify the energy firm or the CEO of their grievances.

The company said, “Seplat Energy wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger

Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

“The orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information. Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations.

“The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.”

According to the company, Brown will remain the CEO of Seplat, but will continue in its UK office.

“Over the past decade, Mr. Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company. On 8th March 2023, the Board of Seplat

Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr. Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the SEPLAT UK office,” Seplat added.