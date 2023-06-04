Ohanaeze Declares Isiguzoro Wanted, Describes Him As ‘Impostor’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, warned the general public against dealing with one Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro, describing him as an ‘impostor’.

The warning was contained in a release by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

According to him, “Isiguzoro is not and has never been the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He is both a usurper and impostor; an interloper who has no authority or mandate to act or speak on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

He recalled that on January 10, 2021, the General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide convened at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, and elected Ambassador Okey Emuchay as the secretary general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

Quoting him, “It is regrettable and also embarrassing that shortly after the Ohanaeze election, Messrs Chidi Ibeh and Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who never participated in the election, declared themselves as president-general and secretary-general respectively.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide immediately took legal action against these impostors for which reason His Lordship Justice Uchenna Mogbo of the Enugu State High Court in a suit marked E/878/2022 issued an injunction restraining them from parading themselves as representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Since the above court order on March 12, 2023, which is still subsisting, Isiguzoro and his cohorts have continued to impersonate the Office of the Secretary General. He has also refused to honour several invitations from security operatives to answer to criminal complaints of impersonation and perjury.”

The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in the statement, told the general public to ‘discountenance any publication, press release or remarks emanating from Isiguzoro or any of his agents as such publication, press release or remark does not in any way represent the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’.

Ohanaeze further appealed to the media to ‘be circumspect in what they publish about Ohanaeze and to seek clearance from Ohanaeze leadership before going public’.

The statement added, “We also request any member of the public who may have useful information on the whereabouts of Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro to report to the nearest police station or to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat at No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu.”