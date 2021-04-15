Ohanaeze Passes Vote Of Confidence In Prof Obiozor For ‘Relating Well’ With All Stakeholders In S’East

69 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday night at the Ohanaeze secretariat, Enugu, expressed satisfaction with the approaches adopted by the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization in championing the cause of Ndigbo in both political advancement and in tackling myriads of security challenges confronting the Southeast zone.

The committee also commended the cordial relationship existing between the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, and the Southeast governors, members of national and state assemblies, captains of industry, scholars, the clergy and various stakeholders in Igbo land. It further commended the launch of Ebubeagu security outfit to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the zone.

Our correspondent reports that the motion on Prof Obiozor was moved by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia. According to him, “Prof Obiozor is richly endowed in intellect, diplomatic dexterity, organisational ability and amazing public relations. There is no better time that Ndigbo need maturity, cautious engagements and inter-ethnic collaboration in order to achieve a common goal than now. The Obiozor expertise in politics, international relations, diplomacy and strategic thinking stands him out as the man who will take us to the promised land.” THE WHISTLER reports that the motion enjoyed a unanimous support.

Responding, Prof Obiozor thanked members for reposing confidence in him, citing that providence had in the past made it possible for him to serve Ndigbo in various capacities. He assured members that he was very confident that, with the Igbo support, we would ‘achieve all the goals we have set for ourselves before the end of our tenure’.