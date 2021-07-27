Osun Motorcyclists Protest At Government House As Policeman Shoots Rider

Spontaneous protest erupted in Osogbo the Osun State capital on Tuesday evening following the shooting of a commercial motorcyclist identified as Saheed Olabomi by a policeman

Our correspondent gathered that a mobile policeman whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time accidentally shot the okada rider and this sparked a protest.

The incident happened around 5:10pm on Tuesday along Old Oba road via Oke-Onitea junction, Ring Road, Osogbo.

It was learnt that there was gridlock around the area and some riot policemen wanted to manoeuvre their way through, however, s tipper blocked them.

The policemen were said to have angrily stopped the driver and started to beat him. The gun which one of the officers was holding accidentally discharged and hit a commercial motorcyclist on the head.

But somebody said one of the police operatives was shooting in the air when the bullet hit the victim.

Our correspondent visited the scene and observed blood stain on the road as motorcyclists gathered in the area in solidarity.

The shooting angered the victims and they staged a protest and moved to the Government House but the security men there dispersed the protesters.

However, they moved to the popular One Fia Motor Park and made bonfires on the road which caused traffic jam there.

One of the relatives of the victim, Mojeed Oyedele, while speaking with journalists at the scene of the incident confirmed that his brother was shot and was still in a coma