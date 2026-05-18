Okowa Floors Nwoko To Secure APC Delta North Senatorial Ticket

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Former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okowa defeated incumbent Senator Ned Nwoko in the party’s direct primary election conducted across wards in the nine local government areas of the district.

Announcing the results, the Delta State National Assembly Primary Election Committee of the APC said Okowa secured a landslide victory with 113,309 votes, while Nwoko polled 2,612 votes.

Chairman of the committee, Eugene Odo, declared Okowa winner of the contest.

“Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, having secured the highest number of votes in the APC senatorial primaries in Delta North, is hereby declared winner of the election,” Odo stated.

The outcome sets up Okowa, a former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the APC standard-bearer for the district in the 2027 polls.

In Delta Central Senatorial District, incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone also secured the APC ticket after defeating former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

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Dafinone scored 116,252 votes against Omo-Agege’s 3,643 votes in the primary election.

Barrister Nusa Amagbor, Secretary of the Delta State National Assembly Primary Election Committee and returning officer for the election, confirmed the result.

“Based on the authenticated results before me, Senator Ede Dafinone scored a total of 116,252 votes, while his opponent scored 3,643 votes,” he said.

“Having satisfied all the requirements of our great party and secured the highest number of valid votes cast in this primary, Senator Ede Dafinone is hereby declared winner of the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election.”

Meanwhile, the Ned Nwoko Campaign Group has raised concerns over the conduct of the Delta North primary, urging party stakeholders to ensure fairness and allow the will of party members to prevail.

In a statement issued by its

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Director-General, Ekene Kerry, the group alleged that the primary process was manipulated to deny Nwoko a return ticket in favour of Okowa.