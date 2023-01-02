Omobolanle Raheem: Lagos Commissioner Of Police Transfers All Officers In Ajah Division

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, has transferred out all officers attached to Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Monday in a tweet while responding to a report by The Punch.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has already effected the transfer out of ALL personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialize in a couple of days,” Hundeyin tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @BenHundeyin.

This is coming days after a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, was shot and killed while riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Division flagged their vehicle down.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge, Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem.

Raheem’s death attracted wide condemnations from Nigerians who called for reform in the police force.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday approved the immediate suspension of Vandi over the killing of the Lagos lawyer.

Vandi was also on Friday remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after his appearance at the Magistrate Court in Yaba following a murder charge filed against him by the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The charge read: “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The death of Raheem was the second of similar incident in the month of December 2022. Earlier in the month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also allegedly killed by a trigger-happy police officer in the same Ajah area of the state.

A team of policemen had arrived at Sangotedo, along Lekki Epe Expressway, to raid a petrol black market and were reported to have shot sporadically when a stray bullet hit the victim.

Hundeyin encouraged “more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all,” adding that “security is everyone’s business.”