Omokri Reports Catholic Priest To Pope For Asking Voters To Reject Atiku

For criticizing Atiku Abubakar, a former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has reported Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Oluoma, to Pope Francis.

Omokri wants the worldwide head of the Catholic Church to determine whether or not Father Oluoma’s statement asking voters to reject Atiku in 2023 contravenes the Canon Law which guides the church.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the priest accused Atiku of being “the source” of the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oluoma suggested that if Atiku had not contested PDP’s 2023 presidential primary against the zoning arrangement between the North and the South, the APC may not have opted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“In 2019 nobody from the entire South contested the PDP primaries because everyone believed in the “gentlemanly agreement” that power will remain in the North. Atiku contested it with fellow northerners and won.

“The same Atiku and his PDP goons from North and South scuttled that arrangement and emerged as presidential flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

“Forget the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, the source of the whole problem is PDP. If APC has failed woefully as PDP claimed, then anybody from the southern region, even the worse performing governor should easily beat anyone APC brings out,” the cleric tweeted.

Oluoma added that fielding Atiku as its presidential candidate “shows that PDP is lying all the while and is interested only in capturing power. Who else will spend heaven and earth to achieve this than Atiku whose thirst for power is unmatched?”

He said southerners and northerners who believe in equity and fairness should not consider the PDP as an option in 2023.

“You can’t be crying with us against APC’S Muslim-Muslim ticket and still be rooting for PDP, that’d make you a shameless hypocrite from the South. If you are also a sincere voter form the North and believes in the “gentlemanly” agreement of equitable power rotation between the south and north, you can’t also consider PDP as an option in this election, no way.”

But Omokri, who is openly supporting Atiku to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, tackled the priest.

“The Catholic Church has Canon Law, which I have read. Except the Catholic Church believes some priests are superior to the Church. Your Holiness, @Pontifex, go through the anti-Northern Nigeria tweets of @FadaOluoma. Let us know if they represent the Catholic Church

“How does @Pontifex expect faithful Catholics who are also members of PDP to feel? Here you have a serving Catholic priest lying against the PDP and Northerners. There was no power shift agreement in our party. @FadaOluoma lied. I urge the Catholic Church to investigate his claims.”

Meanwhile, Section 7 (C) of the PDP Constitution (2012 As Amended) provides that the party shall pursue its objectives by “Adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”