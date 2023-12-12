ONDO: Aiyedatiwa Takes Over Acting Governor Role As Akeredolu Seeks Another Medical Leave

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has proceeded on another overseas medical trip to continue treatment for a reported blood cancer condition. This marks his second leave for health reasons in 2023.

Akeredolu had previously traveled to Germany in June for treatment and returned to Nigeria on September 7, 2023.

Since his arrival over three months ago, he has been residing in Ibadan while recuperating.

During his first medical trip, Akeredolu’s absence for over two months beyond the duration of the leave created tension with his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was reportedly blocked from serving in an acting capacity.

This prompted an attempt by the Ondo State House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor, and required mediation from President Bola Tinubu on two occasions.

However, Aiyedatiwa is expected to take over gubernatorial responsibilities this time as conveyed by Akeredolu’s media aide.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, confirmed that a formal letter has been transmitted to the state assembly, officially transferring executive power to the deputy governor per constitutional procedure.

Olatunde said Governor Akeredolu was committed to prioritising his health and would return to his official duties as soon as possible.

He also reassured the people of Ondo that Akeredolu remains devoted to economic progress and prosperity of the state.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity,” said the CPS.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”