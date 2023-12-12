KOGI: Court Bars Security Agencies From Arresting SDP Spokesman

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Unuoha, and other security agencies from arresting the state’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) spokesperson, Mr. Faruk Adejoh-Audu, pending the determination of his fundamental rights application.

After the Kogi governorship election, Adejoh-Audu, on November 8, accused the police commissioner of assembling thugs to attack the home of one of its party chieftains.

Adejoh-Audu had said “A rogue force assembled by the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bethrand Unuoha on behalf of the outlaw governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello killed a serving policeman while attacking the home of the Director-General of the SDP Campaign Council for Kogi State, Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin, with an Armoured Personel Carrier (APC) at Anyigba this morning.

“The rogues’ force made up of thugs led by one Friday Makama officially declared wanted by a federal high court, police led by one Supol Ojo of the Lokoja Mopol office and Navy mercenaries led by N U Akalezi of the Nigerian Navy killed the police guard, officer Atabor at about 6:00 am this morning,” Mr Adejoh – Audu said.

But the police commissioner refuted the claim during a press conference in Lokoja, asking Adejoh-Audu to substantiate his claims within 24 hours.

Amid the development, the SDP spokesperson instituted an ex-parte motion against the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), the Kogi State Director of SSS and the Inspector-General of Police.

His legal team led by O. U. Salifu urged the court to restrain security agencies from arresting him pending final ruling on the case, adding that the alleged threat to their client’s life amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights.

Justice Hamza.Muazu of the high court subsequently restrained the security agencies while directing them to file preliminary objections or counter affidavits against the applicant.

The matter was then adjourned to December 18, 2023, for the hearing.