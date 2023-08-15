One Dead, Three Missing, 92 Saved As Seplat Drilling Rig Capsizes In Delta

Seplat Energy on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person while three others are missing after

it’s drilling rig “Majestic” capsized in the early hours of today.

But the company said 92 other members are safe out of the 96 crew members on the Depthwise swamp.

Seplat Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Brown said the company’s emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite.

He said, “Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig ‘Majestic’ in the early hours of this morning. Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig. It was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

“Ninety-two of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.

“Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.

“We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow.”

VIDEO: One Dead, Three Missing, 92 Saved As Seplat Drilling Rig Capsizes In Delta pic.twitter.com/3Gwlva2fjg — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) August 15, 2023