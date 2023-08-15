Uriel Opens Up: ‘I Really Regret Voting For Laycon’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Uriel Oputa has revealed that she regrets voting for Laycon after she was evicted from the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ season.

Advertisement

Her eviction from the show happened during the Sunday live show by a jury, which included former housemates Teddy A, Laycon, and Diana.

Expressing her sentiments, Uriel expressed a sense of being cheated and revealed remorse for having voted for the winner of ‘Lockdown’ edition, whose real name is Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba.

In an interview with 91.3 FM Lagos’ talks show on Tuesday, Uriel said, “I feel robbed, I feel like it wasn’t my time.

“I feel like I was done dirty and I love everything Big Brother stands for but I feel like that particular section of having a jury for me is what caused me to feel that it was not right, it was not fair.

‘I gave content, I gave life to the show and I feel like it was very unfair and I’ll be honest with you and I have no shame, I really regret voting for Laycon and I feel like it was very bad on his part ‘cos I heavily campaigned for Laycon and I felt very very bad when I found out certain things.”

Advertisement

Uriel’s eviction had generated reaction from fans of the show who opined that Biggie’s introduction of a Jury to decide the fate of their fellow housemates was bad and should be scrapped.

They also questioned why she was evicted despite securing higher votes than her counterpart from viewers.