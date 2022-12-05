One Family Has Governed You Since 1999 – Atiku Charges Lagosians To Vote Out APC

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has charged Lagosians to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC, as they have been governed by one family since 1999.

Atiku stated this on Monday during his campaign stopover in the state.

He explained that, “This city is 52 years old. There was only one Cater bridge built by the Europeans. No Second Mainland Bridge, no Third Mainland bridge, no Tafawala Balewa Square. That was when I came to Lagos. Most of you were not born then,” he reminisced.

According to him, the Federal Government has rebuilt major facilities in the state while the APC has been taking credit, describing it as a lie.

“The Federal Government rebuilt the old cater bridge. The federal government built the third mainland bridge, rebuilt (again) the Agege Motor road, rebuilt the Ikorodu road and all the major roads connecting the island and mainland.

“The APC government has been telling you they developed Lagos, they did not develop Lagos at all, it is a lie, they are lying to you,” the former Vice President said.

Charging the people, he said, “It is time for you in Lagos to liberate yourselves from the family government to the people’s government and the people’s government is going to be led by Jandor.”

Jandor whose real name is Abdulazeez Adediran is the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State. He was a member of the APC before defecting to the PDP a few weeks before the primary in May.

Atiku said, “On my own part if you elect me as your president, I promise I am going to set aside $10 billion to empower our young men and women for small and medium enterprises.

“People were asking me where I was going to get the 10 billion. If I privatised the Kaduna refinery, Port Harcourt refinery, Warri refinery I am going to get it.

“Let me also promise you if you elect the PDP government, we are going to restructure this country. What do I mean by restructuring? We will give state and local governments power to you, you will be responsible,” he promised.

He said the people have the chance to decide on what to do during the election either to change the government by voting out the APC or take their destinies in their hands by voting in the PDP.

“It is up to you people to hold us responsible. Therefore, it is up to you the people of Lagos to take your destiny in your own hands, your own future and the future of your own family.

“In the last 23 years you have been governed by one family. It is your right, it is your duty to take over governance and hand it over to yourselves. That is what the PDP is up to,” the PDP 2019 presidential candidate said.