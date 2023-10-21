England’s World Cup Winner, Sir Bobby Charlton Dies At 86

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86

His family announced his death on Saturday in a statement.

Advertisement

Charlton was part of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad.

He was also successful at club level with United between 1965 and 1973. He captained United to European Cup glory in 1968.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.

“His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

Advertisement

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

The English legend had a 17-year playing career with United and made 758 appearances scoring 249 goals.

His goals were long-standing records until they were eventually broken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

He scored 49 goals in 106 appearances which includes three goals in England’s historic 1966 World Cup campaign. In the same year, 1966, Charlton won the Ballon d’Or.

Reacting to his death, United said they are in mourning following the passing of Sir Charlton.

Advertisement

The club wrote, “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer, Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”