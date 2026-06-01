EXCLUSIVE: PDP Faction Considers Bala Mohammed As Jonathan’s Running Mate

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…Ex-President Silent On Intent To Run

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), is weighing the possibility of nominating Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as running mate to former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2027 presidential election.

The development comes barely two days after the Turaki-led faction ratified Jonathan as its presidential candidate at a special event held on Saturday.

However, the move has further deepened divisions within the party, with a rival faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, rejecting Jonathan’s emergence and insisting on fielding its preferred candidate, Sandy Onor.

Sources close to the Turaki faction told THE WHISTLER on Monday that Governor Mohammed had neither accepted nor rejected the offer to serve as Jonathan’s running mate.

A source familiar with the discussions, who requested anonymity, said the choice of the Bauchi governor was informed by his longstanding relationship with the former president.

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“It was unanimously decided that Governor Bala (Mohammed) should be the right choice as President Jonathan’s running mate.

“The two have enjoyed long-standing cordial relationship spanning over 15 years, from the time when Jonathan was president and Bala was serving as senator.

“Also recall that Jonathan appointed Bala Mohammed twice as Minister of the FCT during his tenure as president and the two have remained friends with mutual respect,” the source said.

Despite the ratification, Jonathan has remained silent on the purported nomination and has yet to publicly indicate whether he intends to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Political observers have attributed his cautious stance to the protracted crisis within the PDP, which has fractured the party’s leadership and weakened its organisational structures across the country.

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Complicating matters further is the recent defection of Governor Mohammed from the PDP to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) alongside Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

A senior party source disclosed that although Mohammed may not be opposed to returning to the PDP to run alongside Jonathan, he is also engaged in separate political discussions with Makinde.

The source noted that the Oyo governor is being considered as the presidential candidate of the APM and would prefer Mohammed as his running mate.

“As it is, the Bauchi Governor is torn between two suitors — Jonathan and Makinde but like many observers, he is not convinced that the former president is actually in the race.

“On the other hand, the possibility of Makinde flying the APM flag is becoming slimmer by the day as the party obviously lacked the necessary structures in many states,” the source added.

There are also indications that the Turaki faction may have invoked Jonathan’s name to boost confidence among its supporters and candidates ahead of the National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

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The strategy comes amid growing uncertainty over the faction’s legitimacy and whether it would secure official recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The uncertainty follows a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which invalidated the claims of the rival factions to the PDP leadership, raising concerns that both groups could face challenges in securing a place on the ballot for the 2027 general election.