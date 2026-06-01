2027: APC Chieftain Warns Against Politicising Insecurity, Terrorism

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Former spokesman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has warned political actors against exploiting Nigeria’s security challenges for partisan gains ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Monday titled “Dateline 2027: When Terrorism Becomes a Political Strategy,” Oladejo expressed concern over what he described as a resurgence of insecurity and terrorist activities across parts of the country as political activities begin to gather momentum.

According to him, the timing of recent security incidents raises concerns about attempts by certain interests to amplify fear and public anxiety for political advantage.

“As Nigeria gradually moves towards the 2027 general elections, a troubling pattern is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore,” he said, adding that forces that thrive on instability often emerge during critical political periods to exploit existing challenges and create an impression of a nation under siege.

Oladejo argued that while security agencies have continued to record successes against criminal and terrorist groups, some political actors allegedly focus on magnifying isolated incidents to portray a picture of national collapse.

He said the objective of such actions was to erode public confidence, weaken institutions and transform national security concerns into political capital.

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The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to critically examine who benefits from a climate of fear and instability, insisting that ordinary citizens, including farmers, traders, job seekers and families, bear the greatest consequences of insecurity.

“The beneficiaries are often those who view every national challenge through the narrow prism of political advantage,” he stated.

Oladejo accused some opposition figures of resorting to what he described as a “politics of fear and national pessimism” due to a lack of cohesion and confidence in their electoral prospects.

According to him, rather than presenting alternative visions capable of inspiring Nigerians, such actors celebrate setbacks, amplify tragedies and portray security challenges as evidence of state failure.

He maintained that terrorism, banditry and kidnapping should not be treated as partisan issues, stressing that every attack on a Nigerian community constitutes an attack on the Nigerian state regardless of who is in power.

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“No patriotic Nigerian should ever find comfort in circumstances that bring the nation to its knees. No responsible leader should seek political mileage from the needless shedding of innocent blood,” he said.

Oladejo called for national unity and support for security agencies, urging political leaders to encourage intelligence gathering, community vigilance and collective efforts to combat insecurity.

He also defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the government inherited longstanding security challenges and has undertaken efforts to strengthen the military, improve intelligence capabilities and modernise security operations.

While acknowledging that security challenges persist, he argued that it would be unfair to ignore progress made in tackling criminal networks across the country.

He further alleged that some individuals appear more interested in the political consequences of insecurity than in finding lasting solutions, warning that such an approach could undermine national stability.

As the country approaches the next electoral cycle, Oladejo urged Nigerians to reject attempts to turn insecurity into a campaign platform.

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“This is the time for unity,” he said. “This is the time for all Nigerians – regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, religion, or region – to stand together against forces of violence and terror.”

He concluded by stressing that the fight against terrorism requires collective sacrifice, vigilance and national cohesion, warning that an unstable Nigeria only serves the ambitions of those who place power above national interest.