Iran Pulls Out Of U.S. Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire Strain

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Iran has suspended all peace negotiations with the United States, citing ongoing Israeli military strikes in Lebanon as a fundamental violation of the fragile ceasefire framework that has held the two sides back from renewed full-scale war since April.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, reported on Monday that Tehran’s negotiating team had decided to halt discussions until its concerns and the interests of its allied groups in the region received greater consideration.

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and Israel’s continued war in Lebanon were “clear evidence” of Washington’s noncompliance with the ceasefire, before the formal suspension of talks was announced.

The breakdown came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered fresh strikes on Beirut’s Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold in the city’s southern suburbs, with Israeli officials saying the plans were coordinated with Washington.

Israel also recently captured a strategic Crusader-era castle in southern Lebanon, approximately 15 kilometres from the Israeli border, after days of fierce fighting.

Iran has consistently maintained that any lasting ceasefire must include a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon, a demand Israel and the United States have both rejected, insisting the original April truce covered only direct U.S.—Iran hostilities.

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The suspension deals a severe blow to a diplomatic process that was already under intense strain.

Trump had over the weekend sent back a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, insisting on tougher language around Iran’s nuclear commitments.

A senior U.S. official told CBS News that Iran’s latest proposals had not represented a meaningful improvement on previous positions. Despite the breakdown, Trump remained publicly optimistic on Monday, posting on Truth Social that Iran “really wants to make a deal” and urging Americans to “sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end.”

Iran’s move to suspend talks raises immediate fears of renewed escalation and a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil trade passes and which Tehran has kept under effective blockade since the conflict began.

Oil prices surged sharply after Iranian state media confirmed the suspension.

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The United Nations Security Council (UNSC)has been meeting in emergency session, and European governments have called on all sides to return to negotiations.

The White House had not issued a formal response at the time of publication.