OPINION: Paul Obi’s Philippic And Mischaracterisation Of Otu’s People First Agenda

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Facts are sacred, and opinions free remains a core mantra, if not the first, in journalism and factual reporting. It is for this reason that serious news outlets pay heed to facts to maintain their integrity like a woman’s honour, which once lost, is hard to regain. This is the case with the seeming intervention of my brother and colleague, Mr Paul Obi, in situating the development agenda of Governor Bassey Edet Otu housed in his People First Agenda.

When the Governor took office on May 29, 2023 he was clear in his vision that safety, peaceful co-existence, repositioning an aged civil service and review obnoxious judgments against the state with the aim of creating relief in the pains accruing to the loss of Bakassi and the ceding of our 76 Oil wells as well as streamline our boundaries to minimize communal crisis. He also emphasized addressing infrastructural decay as well as other areas of development.

Three years plus after, it is welcomed to ask the pertinent question; how far? But in doing so, it should be without mischief. Dwelling in the realm of conjectures and scorning at the incredible strides of Governor Otu that are evident for the unbiased, as faultfinders like Mr. Obi indulged in in his piece, C’river, Otu and the Crisis of Governance, in Thisday Newspaper of Friday, April 10, 2026, is unacceptably petite.

It is true that there has been significant increase in accruals to state governments, but it is simplistic and misses the point to assume that there is “stupendous flow of resources and the abysmal outcomes that bestrode the state.” It is important that the “stupendous flow” has largely been gulped by wage increase and inflationary trends which are beyond the control of any governor, Senator Otu inclusive. What was the exchange rate of the Naira against the Dollar a few years ago? Owing to the fact that the Naira is benchmarked against the Dollar and most procurements are weighed in the same parameters, it is poor economics to lose sight of this important parameter. But beyond that, evidence on ground still points to positive outcomes on what Cross River State has attained and is attaining in the past 3 years plus of the Otu administration.

It is a wonder that Obi hyped other states on industrialisation and did not situate one of such bourgeoning industries those states have. Industries don’t just spring up overnight, they require careful planning and must align with the immediate, medium and long term objectives of the state. When Governor Otu took over office, he made the point to complete abandoned or ongoing projects left by previous administrations and that bargain he has kept. The Ayade Industrial Park in the state capital has gone through evaluations and works are ongoing to reposition them for productivity. To just jump into the fray of cosmetic production will be all shadows and mirrors of which the Governor is not known for.

Today, agriculture has taken centerpiece right from soil testing to determine the suitability of each soil type to crop production across the three senatorial districts and this has attracted the attention of the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office that is partnering with the state government on smart climate agricultural practices. Also, together with Ng-Cares, thousands of Cross Riverians have been empowered with agricultural implements and grants to boost production and engage the youths meaningfully.

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If Mr. Obi were attuned to the descript nature of the state capital, Calabar, the squalor that was the Governor’s Office and other infrastructures including the famed State Library, he will appreciate the laudable transformations that have taken place there. A state once renowned for cleanliness was a cesspit post-2023, but is on track to regain its status as a state of splendour and spick and span. Should that not count for something?

It beggars belief that Mr. Obi will gloss over the sacrifice of our heroes past who were trapped in pension liabilities running into billions and dating back to nearly 16 years. To commit over N10 billion to offset part of the liability and with more in the offing certainly is from that “stupendous flow.” Also, fresh recruitments into the state civil service do not come in pennies. What can an aging civil service offer? Aware of this, the Governor has offered a chance to qualified young Cross Riveriens to be part of the People First Agenda. That too, should count for something.

Two issues that are confounding in his piece is the suggestion that the fight to reclaim our heirloom and delegating authority to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Odey, are not enough is surprising and disturbing. First, the state had no reason to be denuded of its God-given resources not to another country or another state like Cross River State was made to bear. To therefore find a Governor who has demonstrated courage and deployed all energy and time to enhance the prosperity of the state for posterity should be applauded by all true sons and daughters of the state. Even if the governor were not to do any other thing but that in his first four years, it will be a historic reclaiming for the ages. But we know he has done more than that. Cross River has seen a remarkable drop in crime rate. This is not happenstance. Carnival Calabar has grown bigger and more attractive. That is deliberate and by vision.

On the delegation of authority, the Governor runs a team and not a one-man show. So, if he delegates Dr. Odey to state functions to the North Central even Abuja, it shows he understands that achieving more, requires entrusting his deputy and other state functionaries’ with responsibility and he trusts them to deliver. Cross River beckons on her sons and daughters to be part of the Season of Sweetness by not just supporting every endeavour of the government, but being constructive in their criticisms.

-Ogbeche, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Abuja, writes from Abuja ([email protected])