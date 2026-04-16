UTME 2026: Lagos CP Deploys Policemen Across Exam Centres

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The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, has ordered the deployment of officers and intelligence equipment to all approved computer-based test (CBT) centres for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

The command said the measure, in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, is aimed at ensuring a safe, secure and conducive environment for candidates, examination officials and other stakeholders throughout the examination period.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, on Thursday, said officers deployed for this assignment have been directed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, civility and vigilance while taking firm action against any form of examination malpractice, disorderly conduct or security breach.

It also stated that the officers are to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure effective security of examination centres, adjoining areas and access routes.

Fatai urged candidates, parents, guardians and the general public to cooperate fully with security personnel and adhere strictly to all examination guidelines to guarantee a seamless and hitch-free exercise. He also reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the State.

The commissioner further urged members of the public to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870 and 09168630929.

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The 2026 UTME, organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), commenced on April 16, in all the 36 states across the country, and will run through Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The Nigerian Police Force had on Tuesday, April 14, deployed a rapid response team across examination centres nationwide.