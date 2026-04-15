‘My Last Attempt’ – Atiku Confirms 2027 Presidential Ambition

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that his bid for president saying 2027 will be his final attempt to lead Nigeria.

He had contested in 2011 under the Action Congress of Nigeria, losing to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contested the 2019 presidential election, where he lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2023, he again emerged PDP candidate but lost to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku made his latest declaration on Wednesday while speaking in an exclusive interview with ARISE TV.

Responding to a question on whether turning 80 by 2027 would make the stakes higher for him, Atiku said it would likely be his last outing.

“Certainly yes, because the stakes are higher and I believe that will be my last outing,” Atiku said.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said his decision is driven by a mix of experience and urgency, arguing that Nigeria needs tested leadership to navigate its current challenges.

Advertisement

“I represent both the past and the future,” he said, adding that while younger leaders have emerged across the country, many still require guidance and experience to succeed in governance.

He maintained that leadership, particularly at the highest level, often requires hands-on experience, noting that his time as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo provided him with insights he could not have gained outside government.

Addressing criticisms that he represents the old political order, Atiku argued that governance failures at various levels, particularly among some younger leaders, highlight the need for a balance between experience and innovation.

According to him, Nigeria’s leadership challenges are both individual and systemic, stressing that weak leadership at the top often translates into poor governance outcomes at subnational levels.

On party politics, Atiku revealed that he played a leading role in initiating the current opposition coalition, insisting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not regain power without forming alliances.

Advertisement

“I don’t see a future for PDP unless there is a coalition, a broad-based coalition or alliance,” he said, noting that the party leadership initially rejected his position.

He explained that his stance was informed by Nigeria’s political history, where alliances have played decisive roles in electoral victories.

Speaking on the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku said the coalition is driven by both a shared vision and the determination to unseat the ruling APC, which he described as underperforming.

“Bola has been a very bad president, to be honest with you… it’s a disappointment,” he said.

He further alleged that democratic institutions are being weakened, warning against what he described as the concentration of power within the presidency.

On the possibility of a consensus candidate within the coalition, Atiku said he is open to supporting whoever emerges through an agreed process.

Advertisement

“If we don’t get consensus, then we go for elections. I will support anybody who emerges,” he stated, adding that he would step aside for any candidate who wins fairly, including former Anambra State governor Peter Obi.

Atiku also expressed confidence in his political base in the North, insisting that the region remains largely united and continues to be his strongest support base.

On the contentious issue of zoning, he argued that the principle is not constitutionally binding outside the PDP and should not be rigidly applied, although he admitted that he once opposed constitutional rotation of the presidency — a position he now considers a mistake.

“If it was in the constitution, we wouldn’t be having these arguments about who should run,” he said, pledging to support constitutional reforms that would institutionalise rotational leadership.

Taking aim at the current administration, Atiku said he is dissatisfied with its economic management and overall performance.

“Everything is wrong with President Tinubu… perhaps this is the worst administration I’ve seen,” he said.

On security, he identified it as a top priority, stressing that no meaningful development can occur without law and order. He called for better training, funding, and welfare for security personnel, alongside stronger institutional accountability.

Responding to concerns about corruption allegations, Atiku dismissed them as politically motivated, insisting that past investigations found no evidence against him.

“My corruption perception only arose through allegations which were not proved,” he said.

Atiku urged Nigerians to vote out the APC in the next election, warning of dire consequences if the current administration remains in power.

“They should vote out APC if they want their future… I don’t see a pathway to a brighter future for Nigeria in APC,” he said.