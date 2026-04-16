South African Opposition Leader Malema Jailed For Five Years

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South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been handed a five-year direct imprisonment sentence after being found guilty of breaking the country’s firearm laws.

The sentence was delivered at the East London Regional Court, where Malema had appeared for a second day of sentencing proceedings.

He was convicted on five counts last October, including violations of the Firearms Control Act, stemming from an incident in which he fired live rounds during his party’s birthday celebrations back in 2018.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier, in handing down her ruling before a packed courtroom, noted that she had carefully reviewed all material presented by the defence before reaching her decision.

Among the factors she weighed were the gravity of the offence and the fact that Malema had no prior convictions.

The magistrate firmly rejected the defence’s framing of the gunfire as merely “celebratory shots,” calling that characterization nonsensical. She argued the act was clearly premeditated, not impulsive, and that Malema was fully aware his actions were unlawful.

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Within minutes of the sentence being read out, Malema’s legal team filed for leave to appeal the decision. If the sentence is ultimately upheld following all appeals, it would disqualify him from serving as a lawmaker, a potentially devastating blow to the EFF, which commands strong backing among younger South Africans who remain frustrated by the racial inequalities that have persisted since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Ahead of the ruling, Malema struck a defiant tone when addressing supporters outside the courthouse, declaring that no sentence could silence his ideas or his movement.

He has maintained throughout the trial that the charges were politically motivated, brought by Afriforum, a lobby group representing the Afrikaner minority, with whom he has long been at odds.

The EFF is currently the fourth-largest political party in South Africa. Malema is a deeply polarising figure, known for his party’s positions on land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of key industries.