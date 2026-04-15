‘Music Was My Calling Despite Luxury Upbringing’, Says Davido

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Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed that growing up in luxury did not deter him from pursuing a music career, describing his passion as a divine calling.

Speaking during an interview with (CKO), the singer opened up about his early life, noting that he was raised in a highly privileged environment, surrounded by wealth and comfort.

Despite having access to expensive cars, regular vacations, and designer items from a young age, he said his focus remained firmly on music.

Davido recounted growing up in a large family home with between 16 and 20 bedrooms, emphasizing that material abundance never overshadowed his love for music. According to him, his mother owned several high-end designer bags, including Birkin and Chanel, which further reflected the affluence he was exposed to as a child.

The singer explained that his obsession with music started early, adding that he was uninterested in his family’s wealth and instead devoted his energy to developing his craft.

He also disclosed that his determination once led him to leave home for nearly a year after his father insisted he concentrate on his education. During that period, Davido said he lived with a friend in a modest one-bedroom apartment, despite his wealthy background.

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According to him, the experience strengthened his resolve, as he remained committed to pursuing music even in less comfortable conditions.