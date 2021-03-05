Organizing Ceremony For Vaccines Gotten For Free Is ‘Shameful’ – Nigerians Slam FG

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerians have said it is a waste of scarce resources for the Federal Government to organize a ceremony for the roll-out of the 3.94 million vaccines it got for free through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative.

The ceremony which held on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, was organized by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The ceremony, however, did not sit right with many Nigerians who criticized the FG for wasteful spending of funds, describing the exercise as “shameful” and “idiocy”.

They took to micro-blogging app, Twitter, to criticize the government for channeling funds that could have been used to better the lives of citizens on “needless” ceremony.

Below are some of the twitter reactions:

@IamtheOGee: “No other country on earth has done this 1st covid jab thing with so much idiocy! Not even countries where they actually make the covid vaccine”.

@LaCurtiz: “This is SHAMEFUL. We got free vaccines, and we are organizing events. Why are we behaving as if we are less humans? Israel has vaccinated almost all Israelis and there was never a decorated canopy or any form of celebration. SHAME!!”

@BayoYusuf: “Well, I’m not angry we didn’t contribute to the development of the vaccine. My anger is the fanfare that came along with it. Why celebrate this much when you didn’t even pay for the vaccine? What would have happened if we discovered the vaccine, declare a public holiday?”.

@Ge_mmpe: “You guys in govt will use the slightest opportunity to loot money. What is all this idiocy abt? We can’t even develop a vaccine but see how we are celebrating 3.6m vaccines less than 2% of what Nigeria needs. Just to spend and inflate the cost of hosting and jabbing”.

@Emmyslaz: “Nigeria is a tragic comical series. Pulling elaborate red-carpet function and dignitaries to administer covid-19 vaccines, that we got for free. Misplaced priorities”.

@fk149: “Cos them wan give Buhari Vaccine see Ceremony. We like to waste money for this country . Give him in aso rock invite press to beam it live ..finish ..why all these unnecessary Ceremonies”.

@mijemwaydecoy: “It’s depressing and exhausting seeing you guys waste funds on useless things and ignore the real issues like getting more good health centres”.