Orji Kalu Begs Buhari To Sign Amended Electoral Bill Into Law

Senate Chief Whip Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Wednesday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Amended Bill seeking to enable statutory delegates to vote at the conventions and congresses of political parties.

Our correspondent reports that the bill has been passed into law by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Orji stated this on his Facebook page.

He said the position that the federal lawmakers took was in line with the wishes of the majority of Nigerians that they represent.

According to him, “Section 84 (8) of the 2022 Electoral Act reads: ‘A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall clearly outline in its constitution and rule the procedure for the democratic election of delegates to vote at the convention, congress or meeting.'”

He stated that with the bill now passed, the aforementioned section was now amended to include statutory delegates.

Quoting him, “The constitution recognises a set of people as statutory or automatic delegates and most constitutions of the parties recognize that: people like Mr President, former governors, NASS members.

“Through judicial interactions, we have found out there is a missing link in 84(8) of the Amended Electoral Act. It will disinfranchise people who ordinarily should be automatic delegates.

“That’s why in the wisdom of the Senate and House of Representatives, there was a little restructuring towards the end of that particular subsection 8 to add to statutory delegates already prescribed in the constitution of the parties.

“Section 84(8) has been amended to accommodate more people who would have been disinfranchised.

“History will be kind to President Buhari as the man who reformed our electoral system for the good of all.”