Ortom Orders Arrest of Group That Forcefully Shaved Lady’s Hair On Makurdi Street

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Wednesday, ordered the immediate arrest of the leaders of the Hunters and Forests Security Guards for publicly shaving a lady’s hair in Makurdi.

The governor, in a release by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, described the group as ‘illegal’.

It was gathered that the activities of the group, on Tuesday, April 26th 2022, caused heavy security breaches on the streets of Makurdi.

Ortom distanced himself and administration from the activities of the organisation, saying that ‘they are not an agency of the state government’.

The statement said, “The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue State government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form.

“As the chief security officer of the state, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms.”

Governor Ortom said his government ‘does not condone injustice of any form and inhuman treatment of persons based on gender, social, political religious or ethnic segregation’. He added that he would not fold his arms and watch some lawless persons maltreat his subjects.

In his words, “I will never allow criminals to take over the state. Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here.”

Our correspondent gathered that some officials of the group had been arrested, including Ajonye Peter, state commandant; Leva Luther, deputy commandant; Jov Peter Charles, admin officer, and Godwin Adinya, state adviser.

The governor charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice was done to serve as a deterrent to others.