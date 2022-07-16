Osinbajo’s Leg Surgery Successful – Presidency

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has undergone a successful leg operation, according to a statement issued on Saturday evening by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo was admitted into Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, for a minor leg operation to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg, an earlier statement had said.

Akande said doctors who performed the surgical operation on the Vice President concluded the procedure successfully.

According to the statement, the Vice President “is alert and well.”

He quoted the post operation statement issued by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, the

Medical Director of the hospital as saying, “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”