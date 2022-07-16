OSUN: Adeleke Leads Gov Oyetola With Over 11,000 Votes After 15 LGAs’ Results

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading with over 11,000 votes in the Osun State Governorship election, following the announcement of collated results in 15 out of 30 Local Government Areas of the state.

Results declared so far showed that Adeleke has secured 218,069 votes while the incumbent Governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, has so far scored 206,077 votes.

The local governments where final results have been declared include Aiyedaade, Aiyedire, Atakunmosa West, and Boripe.

Others are Ede South, Ife Central, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Irepodun, Iwo, Odo Otin, Olorunda, Orolu, and Osogbo.

In Boripe LGA, where Oyetola hails from, the incumbent governor scored 21,205 votes to defeat Adeleke who secured 7,595 votes.

The final result for Ede North LGA, which is one of the strongholds of Adeleke, has yet to be declared.

The PDP candidate however floored APC’s Oyetola in Ede South after polling 19,438 votes against the governor’s 5,704.

The governorship results from 332 wards and 3,763 polling units of the state are still being uploaded to the result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As of the time of filing this report, the results for 3,758 out of 3,763 polling units have been uploaded to the portal.

Fifteen political parties fielded candidates in the keenly contested election.