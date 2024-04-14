Dispatch Rider Disappears With Customer’s 3 iPhones, Sells Them For N300,000

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A despatch rider identified as Matthew Odah has allegedly sold three iPhones worth N1.7million entrusted to him for delivery to a customer in Lekki, Lagos State, for just N300,000.

It was gathered that Odah while working as a dispatch rider, in August last year, was given one iPhone 14 ProMax (128 GB) and two iPhone 11 (128 and 68 GB) to deliver to the customer. But after collecting the phones, he disappeared and switched off his phone.

Advertisement

However, following the involvement of the police, the 27 years old man was arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Arrested with him were two buyers while one of the Iphones was recovered.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a despatch rider for selling three iPhones worth N1.7million entrusted to him for delivery.

Advertisement

“The despatch rider, Matthew Odah, aged 27, popularly known as Mr Lemon, was arrested at Apha Beach, Lagos after eight months on the run.

“Odah on August 23, 2023 while working as a despatch rider collected one iPhone 14 ProMax (128 GB) and two iPhone 11 (128 and 68 GB) meant for delivery to a customer in Lekki, Lagos. Odah, on collecting the consignment, bolted and switched off his phone.

“However, a sustained discreet investigation into the matter led to his arrest at Lemon Bus Stop, Alpha Beach, Lagos.

“The suspect confessed to having sold the three Iphones in Obalende for N300,000,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

According to him, the suspects would be “arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.”