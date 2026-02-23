Osun Assembly Passes LG Amendment Bill

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday passed the bill amending some sections of the state’s local government law, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN reports that the Bill titled “Osun State Local Government Amendment No 2 Bill 2026” was passed after the third reading at the Assembly’s plenary in Osogbo.

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s Committee Chairman on Public Account, Mr Lawal Bamidele, had earlier presented and submitted the committee’s report on the bill with intended recommendations.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, had called for the adoption of the report, while Mr Babajide Adewumi, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for its adoption.

The motion for the bill’s third reading was also moved by Adewumi and was thereafter passed.

Egbedun, after the bill’s passage, said clean copies would be forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke for his assent.

NAN reports that the Amendment Bill is to amend the Osun State Local Government Law Cap 72 Vol. IV, Laws of Osun State 2002 and other matters therein.

The House, however, adjourned its sitting to March 2.