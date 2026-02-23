NGX Halts Zichis Trading After 772% Price Surge, Launches Probe

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc following an extraordinary 772 per cent surge in the company’s stock price within one month of listing, triggering a formal regulatory investigation into recent trading activities.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect from Monday, February 23, 2026, was announced in a Market Bulletin issued to dealing members.

The Exchange said the restriction will remain in place pending the conclusion of a probe into transactions involving the company’s shares.

Zichis Agro’s share price soared from its listing price of N1.81 on January 20 to close at N17.36 on Friday, February 20, a dramatic appreciation that raised concerns over market integrity and investor protection.

The NGX said the action was taken in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure fair and orderly trading in listed securities.

Advertisement

The Exchange emphasized that the suspension is intended to safeguard investors, prevent potential market abuse, and maintain transparency within Nigeria’s equities market.

The trading halt was executed pursuant to Rule 7.0 of the NGX Rulebook, which empowers the Exchange to suspend trading in any listed security where such action is deemed necessary to protect the investing public or to ensure compliance with extant regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Market analysts say price movements of such magnitude within a short period, particularly shortly after listing, typically attract regulatory scrutiny to determine whether the rally was driven by fundamental developments, speculative activity, or possible infractions of market rules.

By freezing further transactions in the stock, the Exchange effectively prevents additional volatility while regulators review trading patterns and related disclosures.

The NGX also advised market participants to take note of the development as part of its broader efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms and uphold orderly trading practices.

Advertisement

The move underscores the Exchange’s increasing vigilance in monitoring unusual price movements amid heightened retail participation and speculative interest in newly listed equities.

Further updates are expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.