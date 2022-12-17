Osun Assembly To Investigate Alleged N407.32 Billion State Debt

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the reactions that trailed the declaration of N407.32 billion debt profile by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State House of Assembly has commenced investigation.

Advertisement

Adeleke had declared the debt profile of the state while meeting Osun Council of Traditional Rulers on Thursday, and faulted his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola for incurring such debt before handing over to him.

Meanwhile, Oyetola, through his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, had said that the administration of Rauf Aregbesola incurred all the debt, hence, Oyetola can not be held liable.

Therefore, a statement by the Chairman, House Commitee on Information & Publicity to the Assembly, Kunle Akande on Friday night expressed concern over the declaration as he urged investors not to be scared away by the debt.

The statement read, “The State of Osun House of Assembly has expressed concerns over the reactions trailing yesterday’s debt profile declaration by Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The Assembly as the accredited representatives of the people is duty bound to seek clarifications and inform the people of the State accordingly.

Advertisement

“In this regard, we have instructed the appropriate agencies of government to immediately furnish the House with the updated details of the State’s debt and financial profile.

“We hereby call on all investors and business owners not to be alarmed by the said debt profile of the State.”