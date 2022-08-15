Osun Fixes October 15 For Local Government Elections

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The Osun Independent Electoral Commission has fixed October 15 2022 for local government election in the state.

The Chairman of OSIEC, Mr Segun Oladitan, announced this at a press conference in Osogbo on Monday.

The electoral body explained that the parliamentary system of government which was used to conduct the last local government polls in 2018 had been dropped by the state.

Oladitan said, “The State House of Assembly recently enacted Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2022 which has been duly assented to by Mr Governor.

” As at date, all the inhibiting factors and circumstances have been ameliorated, thereby making the coast very clear for the commission to conduct Local Government Elections. All previous laws on local government elections in the state had been repealed.

“The commission is happy to announce to the general public that the local government elections in Osun State of Nigeria shall be conducted on the 15th day of October, 2022.”

“You would kindly recollect that when this commission conducted elections in January 2018, it was based on parliamentary system.

” I have the pleasure to inform you that the elections we are conducting this 2022 shall be on presidential system whereby chairmen of local government councils shall be elected directly and the ward councillors shall be elected separately.”

He said the commission had discussed with all the political parties in the state where they were informed of the plans to conduct the elections.

Oladitan promised that the commission would conduct credible polls whose results would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

“In accordance with the oath which we members of the commission took we shall ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible,” he promised.

He added that the commission had been making necessary contacts with relevant stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of the local government elections.