Osun Guber: Adeleke Campaign Seeks Security Intervention After Senator Threatened Voters

The Imole Campaign Council, the campaign organisation of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has called on security agencies to intervene after Senator Francis Fadahunsi was captured on video giving directives to voters at his polling unit during Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

In the video, Fadahunsi was heard instructing supporters to “monitor their ballot,” reportedly warning, “Whoever does not vote appropriately…” before proceeding to issue further instructions to his followers.

The remarks drew swift condemnation from the campaign council, which accused the senator of attempting to intimidate voters and influence their choices at the polls.

In a statement, the council’s spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described the comments as “scandalous, unacceptable and undemocratic.”

According to the statement, Fadahunsi was seen and heard instructing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters at Polling Unit 1, NUD Primary School Collation Centre in Ilase-Ijesa, to monitor the choices made by voters during the exercise, before further directing his followers to take action against those who did not vote in line with the APC.

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Olajengbesi insisted that the conduct was unacceptable, saying, “This is scandalous, unacceptable and undemocratic. The security agencies must immediately stop the voter intimidation by Fadahunsi and his foot soldiers.”

Referencing the senator’s earlier controversy over an alleged “kill order” against Accord party members, Olajengbesi expressed disappointment that Fadahunsi had repeated a similar pattern of conduct.

“One would have thought that he had learnt his lessons with his last despicable outing, but alas! A leopard never changes its spot,” he said.