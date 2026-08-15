I’m Winning Osun Poll By Wide Margins, Adeleke Boasts

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday, expressed confidence of securing another term in office.

He declared that he was leading the governorship election by a wide margin as voting and coalition continued across the state.

The governor made the declaration moments after casting his ballot at Ward 2, Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde, Ede, where he also urged voters to participate peacefully, protect their votes and remain vigilant throughout the electoral process.

Adeleke called on eligible voters to turn out in large numbers, saying every vote counted and should be safeguarded until the completion of collation.

He also urged electoral officials to conduct the exercise transparently and adhere strictly to established procedures during voting and collation to strengthen public confidence in the election.

“We have it on good authority that fake results have been prepared for some local governments. There are concerns about attempts to replace genuine results during collation.

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“There are plans to move some local government collation centres to the state capital, but we will resist such moves and ensure that established procedures are respected,” he said.

The governor further appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that results from all Local Government Areas were collated at the designated centres rather than moved elsewhere after voting.

“All collation must be done at each local government. Under no circumstances should local government collation be taken to the state capital.

“I am winning this election with wide margins. I have God and the people,” Adeleke said, while urging his supporters and other voters to remain peaceful, patient and law-abiding.

Meanwhile, voters reportedly turned out in large numbers across Osun to participate in the election, despite reports of isolated incidents in some areas.

Reports from several Local Government Areas indicated that voting progressed smoothly at many polling units, with electoral officials conducting the exercise as residents exercised their civic rights.

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Adeleke, who is seeking re-election, cast his ballot earlier on Saturday in Ede North Local Government Area.

The governorship election is being conducted across the state’s 30 Local Government Areas, with results expected to be collated at designated centres after voting.