OSUN: Oyetola Gives Condition For Reconciliation With Aregbesola, Loyalists

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola has said he is open to reconciling with former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his loyalists, but only if they show remorse and are willing to make amends.

Advertisement

Oyetola, who lost his re-election bid as governor of Osun State in 2022, said the crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state can only be resolved if all parties involved are willing to put the past behind them and work together for the good of the party.

Speaking at a reception in his honour in Osogbo, Oyetola said, “I am in support of reconciliation, but it must be genuine. Those who engaged in anti-party activities must show remorse and be willing to make amends. They must also be willing to abide by the rules and regulations of the party.”

Oyetola, who did not directly mention Aregbesola, urged APC members in the state to dissociate themselves from any faction or caucus within the party.

He said the party is stronger when it is united, and that any attempt to divide it will only serve the interests of the opposition.

“We must all come together and work for the success of the party,” he said. “We must not allow anyone to divide us.”

Advertisement

The Osun APC has been plagued by internal divisions for years, and the divisions have contributed to its recent electoral defeats.

If Oyetola and Aregbesola can reconcile, it may be a major step towards healing the divisions within the party and making it more competitive in future elections.

THE WHISTLER reported that Aregbesola had recently admitted working against his party during the last Osun governorship election that produced Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner.

In addition to calling for reconciliation, Oyetola also used his speech to thank his supporters for their loyalty.

He said that the APC will reclaim the government of Osun State in 2026, and that he is confident that the party will continue to be successful in the years to come.

Advertisement

“I want to thank all of you for your support and steadfastness,” he said. “I am confident that we will reclaim Osun in 2026 and continue to be successful in the years to come.”