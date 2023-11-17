OSUN: Vacuum In Judiciary As State Fails To Swear-In New CJ After Suspension Of Justice Ojo

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Government on Friday encountered a setback in its attempt to swear in Justice Yinka Afolabi as the Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state following the suspension of Justice Adepele Ojo by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Despite Adeleke’s previous directive, Afolabi’s swearing-in ceremony did not take place on Friday as the new appointee failed to show up.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Ojo had sought protection from the National Industrial Court, Ibadan division, against her removal from office.

The industrial court restrained Governor Adeleke from removing Ojo from office, but acting on the alleged recommendation of the Osun Assembly, Adeleke approved her suspension.

The Osun Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony of an Acting Chief Judge could not take place as planned.

“The deputy governor just returned from Abuja this evening. He was directed to inform the NJC of the resolution of the Assembly on the development (Ojo’s suspension). A letter has been sent to NJC and we are waiting for the directive of NJC before further action.

Advertisement

“The swearing-in could not hold. There is a vacuum in the third arm of government because the woman has been asked to step aside (and) the NJC has been notified. If there is any vacuum, it is because of the NJC,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Osun Assembly was said to have approved Ojo’s suspension pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption and disregard for the rule of law against her.