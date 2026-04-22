Furious Rosenior Bemoans Chelsea’s 3-0 Loss At Brighton

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Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said his team’s performance in their defeat by Brighton was both “indefensible” and “unacceptable” as he faced angry chants from his own supporters for the first time.

The chants began when Chelsea fell 1-0 behind at the Amex Stadium, with the visitors having barely registered an attempt on goal, and they eventually succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

It was a worrying display and a further dip in performance given Chelsea did not have a shot on goal until the 40th minute and were error-prone defensively.

This was the Blues’ fifth consecutive defeats without scoring – their worst such sequence since 1912.

“It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude. I keep coming out and defending of the players,” said Rosenior.

“That’s indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now.

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“I think the players need to have a look in the mirror for what they put in. You can talk about tactics… tactics come after the basics. Having more courage to play, winning duels, winning headers, tackles, conceding terrible goals. That was an unacceptable performance tonight.”

Chelsea’s defeat played out in front of influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali and the club’s sporting directors on the south coast, where Rosenior began his coaching career.

Questions will grow over whether the Englishman can continue in the dugout in the long term, with a last chance to save the season to come in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Leeds on Sunday.

Seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, having played a game more, Chelsea’s Champions League hopes look in tatters and there are questions about whether the head coach, the players or the fans are on the same page.

Rosenior’s remarkable interview – the best quotes

“I don’t feel there’s a disconnect between me and the players.

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“We work very closely with them in training, in individual meetings and team meetings. We are giving everything to the players.

“There is a lack of spirit and a lack of belief, which can create that perception. I can’t argue with that at the moment because the run we’re on is unacceptable and that performance definitely was as well.

“It’s very soon after the game and I’m an emotional person, but that was unacceptable – unacceptable. We lost 80% of duels and didn’t win a single header.

“Tonight was not [about] tactical. This was about desire, spirit, courage and I did not see enough of that tonight.

“It is accountability. I have defended the players at times when it was the correct thing but I can’t defend that performance. It doesn’t represent this football club, it doesn’t represent anything I ask from the group and that has to change.

“I feel numb I’m so angry. Something needs to change drastically right now. The professionalism wasn’t there

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“We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. The general attitude, spirit, determination was lacking a part from maybe three or four of the 11. That is nowhere near enough for this club.

“Whether you’re playing at this elite football club or any football club, to even be accused of throwing the towel in is unacceptable. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m hurting.

“We need to make the right decisions for the team ahead of a massive game on Sunday and we’ll do everything we can to turn it around.”