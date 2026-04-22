Court Interference, Partisan INEC Threaten 2027 Polls – Igini

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Former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini, has warned that alleged court interference in political party affairs and perceptions of partisanship within the electoral body could undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Igini described the situation as “regrettable and most unfortunate,” noting that the electoral management body (INEC) is facing controversy at a critical period ahead of another election cycle.

“Perception matters a lot… all actions and inactions of an EMB official must be seen to exhibit the highest principle of ethical standards so that people can have faith and confidence in the process,” he said, urging the commission’s leadership to address issues that could erode public trust.

Igini maintained that while INEC is expected to operate as a neutral umpire, politicians often accuse the commission of bias when outcomes do not favour them.

“One of the things politicians always do is to call an umpire partisan when they fail to have their way,” he noted, recalling that similar accusations were made during his time in office.

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He expressed deep concern over the growing role of the judiciary in electoral matters, warning that the courts are increasingly determining outcomes that should be decided by voters.

“Today, it is the courts that are now conducting elections in our country,” Igini said, stressing that such a trend threatens the foundation of democracy.

“A democracy without a courageous, independent judiciary has in it a virus that will lead to its death,” he added.

Drawing from Nigeria’s electoral history, Igini argued that judicial decisions have, at critical moments, failed to uphold the sanctity of the ballot, thereby weakening public confidence in the system.

He also warned that ongoing crises within opposition parties, alongside judicial involvement in internal party disputes, could weaken Nigeria’s multi-party democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.

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“The institution of multi-party democracy will have no future if there is no institutionalised opposition,” he said.

Igini cautioned against any attempt to suppress opposition voices, describing such actions as dangerous to democratic development.

“Any attempt to stifle opposition will be tantamount to shooting the heart of democracy,” he said.

He further raised concerns about provisions in the 2026 Electoral Act, which he said could create loopholes capable of undermining the electoral process if not addressed.

“The 2026 electoral act already has provisions that could undermine the 2027 election,” he stated, citing concerns over sections that may limit the role of key electoral officials in tribunal proceedings.

Igini also decried what he described as rising political intolerance, including reports of opposition parties being denied access to public venues and media platforms.

“We have already entered a season of intolerance… these are clear violations of the electoral law,” he said.

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He emphasised that democratic progress depends on fairness, adherence to the rule of law, and responsible conduct by political actors.

“If we don’t fix our politics, we can never fix our economy,” Igini added.

He called on stakeholders to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy through accountability, ethical leadership, and respect for democratic principles.

“The greatest promise of democracy is the peaceful transfer of power… nobody should do anything to undermine that,” he said.